Biden Breaks His Silence on Writers Strike
‘A FAIR DEAL’
President Joe Biden has broken his silence in support of the the Writers Guild of America writers who went on strike earlier this month. Speaking at a White House screening of the new Disney+ series “American Born Chinese,” Biden said: “Nights like these are a reminder of the power of stories, and the importance of treating storytellers with dignity, respect and the value they deserve. I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved, and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.” Biden was met with a round of cheers and applause as he continued: “This is an iconic, meaningful American industry, and we need the writers and all the workers and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation, the stories of all of us.” The writers strike is now entering its second week, with its latest victim, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, marking the first major awards show of the strike with a pre-taped special, resulting in what The Daily Beast described as a “nearly starless, flashback-filled broadcast.”