Joe Biden claimed he’d “never been this direct” as he spoke about Donald Trump in Pennsylvania today.

The current president returned to his home state to reiterate his strong support of democratic nominee Kamala Harris—and to throw some barbs at her opponent.

Biden brazenly attacked Trump’s character during the speech, adding that his words were the “most controversial thing I may have said” about the Republican.

“This is decency versus lack of decency. This is about character, this election. And folks, you know, I‘ve got to choose my words here. The choice couldn’t be clearer. The choice couldn’t be more stark,” Biden said early on in his address, calling the current political landscape “the most important election of our lifetime.”

Biden: Trump is a loser. He’s a loser as a candidate and more importantly in my view, he’s a loser as a man pic.twitter.com/2AXj85ly9q — Acyn (@Acyn) October 26, 2024

“It‘s about decency, it‘s about honor. Look, I’m going to say it–most controversial thing I may have said. Trump has no character,” he later denounced.

Biden then integrated his trademark folksy politics into the speech, talking about unions, picket lines, and helping neighbors.

When he equated those topics to Trump, however, he went for the jugular again.

“I’ve never been this direct, but he’s about making sure he pushes people down. He thinks the way you get ahead is pushing people down,” he said.

While Biden has been attacking Trump with a mixture of jokes and throwaway comments since he stepped down from running for a second term, he faced laughter with a straight face as he delivered his next comment.

“Donald Trump is a loser. He‘s a loser as a candidate and more importantly in my view, I’m just going to say it straight-up, he’s a loser as a man. A loser as a man.”

After his fighting words against Trump’s character, the Scranton native turned the lens back on Vice President Harris and suggested she had a much firmer disposition.

“We fought too hard for the gains we’ve made, for the people we grew up with, the neighborhoods we come from. And I know who was standing next to me the last four years: Kamala Harris. Let me tell you something, folks. I picked her because she has a backbone like a ramrod,” Biden said.