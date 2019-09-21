CHEAT SHEET
Joe Biden: ‘I’ve Never Spoken to My Son About’ Ukraine Business Deals
Speaking to reporters in Iowa on Saturday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden insisted that he had never discussed overseas business deals with his son Hunter. Amid revelations that President Donald Trump repeatedly urged the Ukrainian president to work with his attorney Rudy Giuliani to investigate Biden and his son, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked the former vice-president: “How many times have you spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?”
“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden insisted. “I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him why is he on the phone with a foreign leader, trying to intimidate a foreign leader. You should be looking at Trump.”
Biden also said Trump is pressuring the Ukraine to open an investigation into him because “he knows I will beat him like a drum” before claiming that “everybody’s looked at” the allegations and “there is nothing there!”
“Ask the right questions!” Biden concluded.