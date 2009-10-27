Joe Biden, Mr. Unpopular

Barack Obama may be the perennial cool kid in politics, but Joe Biden can’t seem to catch a break. According to a new Gallup poll, the gaffe-prone vice president’s favorability rating continues to decline, and has now hit 42 percent. His popularity peaked at 59 percent during election season last November, and has consistently dropped with each new poll. Obama’s favorability ratings have dropped as well, though less dramatically and his numbers remain higher than Biden’s, at 55 percent. Results show that Republicans and Democrats haven’t changed their thoughts on Biden substantially, but his numbers have been on a steady decline among independents since the election. Remember: Cheney’s favorability averaged 65 percent his first year in office.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED