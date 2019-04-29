Joe Biden on Anita Hill: ‘I Take Responsibility That She Did Not Get Treated Well’

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 presidential contender, apologized for Anita Hill’s treatment during her testimony at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ 1991 confirmation hearing. “I believed her from the very beginning, but I was chairman. She did not get a fair hearing. She did not get treated well. That’s my responsibility,” Biden told Good Morning America in a Monday interview. “As the committee chairman, I take responsibility that she did not get treated well. I take responsibility for that.” The former veep claimed he’s already “apologized” to Hill. “I apologize again because, look, here’s the deal. She just did not get treated fair across the board. The system did not work,” he said. Hill, who testified that Thomas had sexually harassed her, spoke out about her recent conversation with Biden to The New York Times last week, stating she wouldn’t be satisfied until she knew there was “real change and real accountability and real purpose.”