Biden Contacted Heather Heyer’s Mom After Invoking Her Death in Campaign Video

Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the 2017 Charlottesville protests, said Friday that Joe Biden called her hours after he referenced her daughter’s death in a campaign video. Bro told The Daily Beast on Thursday that Biden did not reach out to her before invoking her daughter’s murder to launch his presidential campaign. Bro said she wasn't surprised. “Most people do that sort of thing,” she said. “They capitalize on whatever situation is handy.” Biden told Bro he did not reach out initially because he didn’t know how that would make her feel. “I said, ‘yes,’ I noticed you didn’t mention her name because you hadn’t contacted me. So, we acknowledged that much,” Bro said on CNN Friday morning. Bro said that she mostly spoke with the former vice president about the grief of losing a loved one, something they’ve both experienced. Biden lost his first wife and daughter in a car accident, and recently lost his son Beau Biden to cancer.