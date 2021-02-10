CHEAT SHEET
Biden Sanctions Myanmar Over Military Coup
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order levying sanctions against Myanmar in response to a military coup executed earlier this week against the country’s democratically elected leaders, which include Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. The penalties will block Burmese military leaders from accessing nearly $1 billion in assets in the United States while still allowing aid to go to humanitarian groups. “The military must relinquish power it seized and demonstrate respect for the will of the people of Burma,” the commander in chief said. Despite a harsh crackdown, large protests against the military’s actions have erupted around Myanmar. Suu Kyi has been imprisoned.