Biden: Cuomo Should Resign if Allegations Are Confirmed

President Joe Biden has inched forward with his comments on the scandal enveloping Andrew Cuomo, saying in a new interview that the New York governor should resign and would “probably end up being prosecuted” if sexual misconduct allegations by several women are substantiated.

But Biden has not gone as far as some fellow Democrats in calling for Cuomo to step down right now.

“There should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true,” the president told ABC News, referring to one of Cuomo’s accusers. “That’s what’s going on now.”

He added: “There could be a criminal prosecution that is attached to it. I just don’t know.”