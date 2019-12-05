Joe Biden Says He Won’t Appear at Impeachment Trial and Won’t Let Trump ‘Divert’ Attention
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would not voluntarily appear for impeachment proceedings, telling reporters he does not want to let the president “divert” from his own wrongdoing. “No, I’m not going to let them take their eye off the ball,” Biden told reporters in Iowa Falls, Iowa. “The president is the one who has committed impeachable crimes, and I’m not going to let him divert from that. I’m not going to let anyone divert from that.” Biden also said he would consider Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as a pick for vice president, adding that she has “enormous capability.” Earlier on Wednesday, Eric Ueland, White House legislative affairs director, told reporters on Capitol Hill that President Trump is demanding a full Senate trial with live witnesses if the House hands over articles of impeachment.