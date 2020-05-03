Joe Biden: ‘When I’m President Female Soccer Players Will Get Equal Pay—or Else’

Read it at CNN
Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden pledged that if he is elected as president he will cut funding to the U.S. Soccer Federation if women don’t get equal pay. The fomer veep made the promise in a tweet on Saturday after a California judge dismissed a court case brought on by the U.S. women’s soccer federation Friday, ruling that the case failed to prove any sort of wage discrimination under the Equal Pay Act. “This is not over yet,” Biden tweeted. “To @USSoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I’m president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding.”