Biden Shades Trump With ‘Bad Joke’ About Cancer-Causing Windmills
SPIN CYCLE
Throwing a little shade at former President Donald Trump on Wednesday during a roundtable meeting with energy executives, President Joe Biden mocked his predecessor’s long-running war on windmills. While addressing one of the meeting’s attendees, Biden wondered: “Are you getting less resistance when you start talking about wind and the windmills? I know they cause cancer.” As the table broke out in laughter, the president raised his hand and declared it a “bad joke” and that he “shouldn’t kid about that.” Over the years, one of Trump’s only truly consistent positions has been his hatred of wind power. Besides raging against “ugly” wind turbines for not only “killing all the birds” but killing “everything,” he’s also pushed outlandish conspiracy theories that windmill “noise causes cancer.” Of course, the real reason Trump despises the renewable energy source may date back to 2006 when he didn’t want a proposed wind farm spoiling the view of his Scottish golf course.