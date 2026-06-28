Joe Biden Slams Trump: ‘Whoa! What a Loser!’

Former President Joe Biden gave a blistering speech mocking Donald Trump as a narcissist and “loser.”

Speaking at a Democratic state fundraiser in Maryland, Biden, 83, reeled off a laundry list of grievances with Trump, saying he has “diminished our standing in the eyes of the world more than any other president has.”

Biden singled out Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin as an example of his failings. Contributor/Getty Images

“It’s not just his vanity projects, tearing down the East Wing of the White House making room for his ballroom, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool,” Biden chided, before pausing for effect.

“Woah! What a loser,” he said.

But he wasn’t finished.

“The reflecting pool reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration,” he continued.

“It’s the corruption, the corruption, the brazen, blatant, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration.”

Biden said Trump, 80, has made billions from the presidency.

President Donald Trump speaks at the site of ongoing construction of the planned White House ballroom in Washington, D.C. on May 19, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“He has no shame, and frankly it’s embarrassing for the country, but Trump could care less. Making money off the presidency is one of the reasons he wants to be president,” he said.

“Trump wants to give taxpayer money, your money, to the January 6 insurrectionists,” Biden said, referring to Trump’s desired $1.8 billion slush fund that has caused controversy on both sides of the aisle in Washington.

“These people don’t deserve to be compensated. They deserve to be put in jail for a long, long, long time,” Biden said, his tone noticeably furious.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tirade against Trump was part of a 10-minute speech in Hanover, Maryland. It was one of the former president’s most cutting and direct attacks on his political foe.

It comes on the two-year anniversary of the debate that sealed Biden’s political fate. His performance that night in 2024 sparked widespread calls for him to retire, throwing his campaign for re-election into chaos and kicking off months-long speculation about whether Biden was fit for a second term.