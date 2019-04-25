Joe Biden Spoke With Anita Hill

New presidential candidate Joe Biden has spoken to Anita Hill, the woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual assault while he chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee, an aide said Thursday. The aide did not specify when the meeting took place, but said that Biden “shared with her directly his regret for what she endured and his admiration for everything she has done to change the culture around sexual harassment in this country.” The former VP, who’s been criticized for how Hill was treated during Thomas’ confirmation hearing and for his decision to not call additional witnesses to back her testimony, said in March that he regretted his actions—but stopped short of claiming responsibility for his role. “I wish I could’ve done something... To this day I regret I couldn’t give her the kind of hearing she deserved,” he said. “She paid a terrible price. She was abused during that hearing.”