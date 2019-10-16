CHEAT SHEET
Joe Biden to Trump: ‘Release Your Tax Returns or Shut Up’
Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump on Wednesday, telling the president that instead of accusing his son, Hunter Biden, of corruption he should release his tax returns “or shut up.” The presidential candidate pivoted when asked about Trump’s latest slams, saying if the president is “running the most corrupt government in the history of the United States” before turning to his tax returns.
“I have released 21 years of my tax returns,” Biden told reporters. “I entered as one of the poorest men in Congress, left one of the poorest men in government. In Congress and as vice president.” He pointed out that “even Richard Nixon released his tax returns.” “Mr. President, release your tax returns or shut up,” he said.