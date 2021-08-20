Biden to Nominate Rahm Emanuel for Ambassador Gig

CHEAT SHEET
The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden plans to nominate former congressman and Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel to be the U.S. ambassador to Japan. Emanuel has close ties to Biden; he previously served as Barack Obama’s chief of staff. Progressive Democrats in Chicago and beyond pushed back against Emanuel’s nomination due to his handling of police shootings during his mayoral tenure. “Rahm Emanuel does not deserve to be the ambassador of anything. Rahm Emanuel belongs behind bars,” Dorothy Holmes, whose son was killed by Chicago police, previously told The Daily Beast. Biden will also nominate R. Nicholas Burns, a Harvard professor and former U.S. ambassador to NATO and Greece, to be ambassador to China.