Joe Biden Trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene by Making Her Star in His Campaign Ad
‘I APPROVE’
President Joe Biden trolled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) by making her the unwitting star of his latest campaign ad. A video published Tuesday for Biden’s re-election campaign featured remarks made by the MAGA congresswoman at last weekend’s Turning Point Action Conference in which she attacked Biden for having “the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs.” Set to cheery music, Greene’s voice can also be heard in the clip talking about “programs to address education” as well as “medical care,” “urban problems,” “rural poverty,” “transportation,” “Medicare,” “Medicaid,” and “labor unions.” “And he still is working on it,” Greene adds in the video. “I approve this message,” Biden captioned the video on his Twitter account.