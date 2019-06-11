Joe Biden: Trump Is an ‘Existential Threat’ to the United States

Joe Biden will call President Trump an “existential threat” to the country during a Tuesday night speech in the battleground state of Iowa, according to CBS News. The current 2020 Democratic frontrunner opened his campaign in April on an expressly anti-Trump message, with a video highlighting the president’s infamous Aug. 2017 “both sides” response to a deadly white-supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Biden's Tuesday speech will continue his effort to draw a sharp moral contrast between himself and the president and, according to his campaign, differentiate himself on policy issues such as tariffs and climate change. The ex-veep will also reportedly say that American farmers “have been crushed” by Trump’s “tariff war with China.”

President Trump fired back at Biden’s reported forthcoming remarks while also departing for Iowa, saying he’d “rather run against Biden than anybody, I think he's the weakest mentally.” He went on: “When a man has to mention my name 76 times in his speech, that means he’s in trouble.” The president also responded to Biden’s reported remarks about tariffs, saying: “The farmers are my best friends. Nobody has treated the farmers better than Donald Trump.”