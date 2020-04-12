CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Joe Biden Wins Alaska’s Democratic Primary

    THE RESULTS ARE IN

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty

    Joe Biden won Alaska’s Democratic primary on Saturday, just days after Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign, the Associated Press reports. With a total of 19,759 votes cast, Biden clinched 55.3 percent while Sanders got 44.7 percent. Sanders announced the suspension of his campaign on Wednesday, acknowledging that “the battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful.” He said he’d keep his name on the ballot in upcoming primary states in order to get more delegates, a move he said would give progressives more sway within the Democratic Party. After Alaska’s primary on Saturday, Sanders had 918 delegates overall. Biden had 1,228. The primary, which was initially slated for April 4 before it got postponed, was conducted using a vote-by-mail system in light of coronavirus concerns.

    Read it at Associated Press