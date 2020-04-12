Joe Biden Wins Alaska’s Democratic Primary
Joe Biden won Alaska’s Democratic primary on Saturday, just days after Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign, the Associated Press reports. With a total of 19,759 votes cast, Biden clinched 55.3 percent while Sanders got 44.7 percent. Sanders announced the suspension of his campaign on Wednesday, acknowledging that “the battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful.” He said he’d keep his name on the ballot in upcoming primary states in order to get more delegates, a move he said would give progressives more sway within the Democratic Party. After Alaska’s primary on Saturday, Sanders had 918 delegates overall. Biden had 1,228. The primary, which was initially slated for April 4 before it got postponed, was conducted using a vote-by-mail system in light of coronavirus concerns.