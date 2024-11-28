Joe Biden Worried Trump Will ‘Screw Up’ U.S.-Mexico Relations Over Tariffs

Joe Biden sent a strongly worded Thanksgiving message to President-elect Donald Trump Thursday, saying he hopes Trump doesn’t “screw up” long-held relationships between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Biden’s comments come after Trump vowed to slap as much as a 25 percent tariff on goods entering the U.S. from our neighbors to the north and south.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving Day visit to a fire station in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Biden said: “I hope he rethinks it, and I think it’s a counterproductive thing to do. The last thing we need to do is begin to screw up those relationships.”

“This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!” Trump said in a Truth Social post Monday.

He has since cooled his jets slightly, and after a spikey retort from the Mexican President he said he said everything is now amicable.

Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Trump's threats

Trump said Wednesday he had a “wonderful conversation” with Claudia Sheinbaum, saying: “She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border.”

Sheinbaum responded that this was not exactly true, saying Mexico’s position is “not to close borders.”

“In our conversation with President Trump, I explained to him the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to address the migration phenomenon, respecting human rights,” she said in Spanish on X. “We reiterate that Mexico’s position is not to close borders but instead build bridges between government and people.”