Biden Admin Still Seizing Land for Border Wall Despite Promise to Stop
‘NOT KEEPING HIS WORD’
President Joe Biden’s administration is still seizing land along the U.S.-Mexico border for the building of a wall dividing the two countries despite a promise not to erect “another foot of wall” and to reverse eminent domain cases undertaken for its construction, Politico reports. Biden declared an “immediate” end to the wall on his inauguration day. Just this week, however, the Justice Department seized six acres of land in Hidalgo County, Texas, in one such court case begun under Donald Trump. Reynaldo Anzaldua Cavazos, a member of the family who owned the land, told Politico, “I’m ... very, very disappointed in Joe Biden. I thought he was a man of his word but apparently he’s not keeping his word.” Biden had promised to review the eminent domain court cases related to the wall within 60 days of assuming office, but that March 20 deadline has passed, and officials offered Politico no timeline.