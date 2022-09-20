Biden’s Home State Braces for DeSantis’ Next Migrant Stunt

The small Delaware town of Rehoboth Beach, where President Joe Biden has a vacation home, appears to be the landing spot for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ next round of expensive migrant flights, according to flight plans.

But unlike his stunt last week, in which DeSantis sent a plane of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard without warning, the Republican governor has lost the element of surprise this time. Rehoboth Beach officials told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that the city had begun preparations.

“We are aware of the situation and are working with state and local partners to compassionately address this situation and take care of the migrants who may arrive,” a spokesperson for the city of 1,108 people said in a statement. “Beyond that, we don’t have any additional comment.”

Public flight plans showed on Tuesday that the same plane DeSantis used to whisk migrants to Massachusetts was on the move again, on a similar path flight path—departing from Texas, with a stopover in the Florida Panhandle before flying to the northeast.

If accurate, the next round of migrants will be dumped in Georgetown, Delaware—the closest airport to Rehoboth Beach, 19 miles away—around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Also suggesting another flight is imminent was a published payment of $950,000 from Florida to Vertol Systems Company Inc, the same charter company that flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The jet service company operates as Ultimate Air Shuttle with the FAA, but primarily uses the name Ultimate Jetcharters. The company could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Georgetown Mayor Bill West told The Daily Beast on Tuesday morning, just after the flight was due to take off, that he was about to speak with the governor.

Nonprofits began calling him around 10 p.m. Monday, saying a plane would be coming his way from Texas via Florida. He said he was hoping the aircraft wasn’t too big because the runway at Delaware Coastal Airport, about 200 feet outside the town line, can’t accommodate big jetliners.

West added that he’s making whatever preparations he can, but has no idea what’s coming. “Just a wait and see,” he said.

Tuesday’s flight is scheduled to take off despite Texas authorities announcing Monday that they planned to open a criminal investigation into whether the DeSantis administration broke the law with his first stunt. A Texas sheriff said the migrants involved were “lured under false pretenses” to stay at a hotel for a couple of days, shuttled to a plane, flown to Florida, and eventually transported to Martha’s Vineyard, where they had been promised work, aid, and cash—but arrived to chaos.

Tuesday’s stunt is the latest by DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to spend big bucks to shuttle newly arrived migrants to liberal-leaning cities far from the southern border. On Friday, Abbott had buses of migrants dropped at the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.

DeSantis’ office did not return multiple requests for comment from The Daily Beast on Tuesday morning.

—with additional reporting by Zachary Petrizzo