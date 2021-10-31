CHEAT SHEET
Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tests Positive for COVID
Jen Psaki said on Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House press secretary said in a statement that she is exhibiting only mild symptoms, and disclosed her diagnosis “out of an abundance of transparency.” Psaki last saw President Joe Biden on Tuesday—outside, 6 feet apart, and masked. She has not had close contact with any senior members of Biden’s administration since Wednesday. In her statement, she said members of her family tested positive earlier this week, preventing her from joining Biden on a European trip, which began on Thursday. Psaki tested negative for the virus Wednesday through Saturday, but tested positive on Sunday.