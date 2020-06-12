Biden’s VP List Narrows in Second Round of Vetting With Warren, Harris, Rice Top Contenders: Report

Read it at Associated Press
Former Vice President Joe Biden has begun a second round of vetting for potential vice presidents, the Associated Press reports. Among the top contenders are Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), both senators, and Susan Rice, national security advisor to former President Barack Obama. New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Representative Val Demmings (D-FL), and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms are also on the shortlist, according to the AP. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has fallen out of favor, as The Daily Beast previous reported. Biden has promised to pick a woman as his vice presidential candidate.