Joe Buck Leaving Fox for ESPN’s Monday Night Football

Joe Buck is leaving Fox Sports for ESPN to take over play-by-play for Monday Night Football, his wife revealed on her Instagram account. Buck, who spent almost three decades at Fox, will be teaming up with Troy Aikman, who also left Fox recently. The New York Post reported that Buck, 52, will get a five-year deal worth up to $70 million from ESPN. His wife, Michelle Beisner, is a reporter for ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. “Cannot believe that Joe and I get to share the same night of work together. ‘Take your spouse to work’ kinda magical Monday Nights!!!!!” she gushed.