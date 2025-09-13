Joe Burrow’s Charity Fires Board Member Over Kirk Comments

Estranged daughter of Elon Musk, Vivian Wilson, made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week amidst an ongoing feud with her billionaire father. For the show, Wilson wore a red dress adorned with a purple sash that read, “Miss South Carolina.” She entered on a revolving stage under a sign reading “Miss USA 1991,” as part of the showcase for jewelry and handbag designer Alexis Bittar in the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Wilson initially fell out with the Tesla mogul after she came out as transgender in 2022. But the spat went public when Musk referred to Wilson as his “son,” claiming the “woke mind virus” killed her, in a July 2024 interview with Jordan Peterson. She’s been entirely cut from his inheritance, living with roommates and planning to attend community college due to the cost of higher education, Wilson said in an interview earlier this month with The Cut. “College is expensive. I don’t have that inheritance,” she said. Wilson didn’t comment on the feud at the fashion show, instead paying more attention to the task at hand. “I’m a little bit nervous, but I did some good prep work,” she said Friday in an interview with Nylon. She added that the states she and other models are representing are ones “where trans rights are currently being stripped.” Twenty-seven states have passed bans on gender-affirming care as of July, with South Carolina among them, according to the Human Rights Campaign. “The one message is that we all have to kind of make a stand against that together,” she said. “Fashion and art is a great way to go about that.”
Office Depot fired an employee in Portage, Michigan who allegedly refused to print a customer’s Charlie Kirk vigil posters. Kirk was killed on September 10 and vigils in his honor were held across the country on Friday. “The behavior displayed by our associate is completely unacceptable and insensitive, violates our company policies, and does not reflect the values we uphold at Office Depot,” an official statement from Office Depot said. The company issued a formal apology and detailed that the customer denied service had their order fulfilled “to their satisfaction.” The response from Office Depot comes after outrage on social media in response to a viral video posted by the account @MIForward_Net showing Office Depot employees refusing to fill the order. In the video, you can hear the employee repeatedly saying “We don’t print propaganda.” According to News Channel 3, Michigan Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga called the incident “shameful” in a post on X.
Taylor Swift is denying reports that she agreed to give a deposition in the legal battle between actress Blake Lively and co-star Justin Baldoni. Swift’s attorney wrote that she not only “did not agree” but also has “no material role” in the dispute, according to a Friday letter submitted to the court obtained by People. Swift’s team learned of Baldoni’s request just three days ago and gave an availability for her to depose on the week of Oct. 20—only if she is “forced” to do so. “We advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes,” the letter reads. Lively’s lawyers have labeled Baldoni’s request as “outrageous” and a tactic to get more media attention. This marks the second time Baldoni has tried to bring Lively’s friend Swift, 35, into the suit. Back in May, his team subpoenaed Swift before withdrawing it. The case, which is set for March 2026, sprang out of Lively, 38, working with Baldoni, 41, on the film, It Ends With Us, for which Swift gave license to use one of her songs. Lively accused Baldoni and his team of sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni has denied the allegations and launched a failed $400 million countersuit in response.
Fans went after Khloé Kardashian Thursday night after she liked a post on Instagram commemorating the death of Conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kardashian, 41, also commented three praying-hand emojis under the post of Kirk espousing his Christian faith. The video was shared by the account for pray.com — an “App for Daily Prayer,” per its website. As of Friday, her comment is still up, and she has still liked the post. But fans still took screenshots and criticized her for supporting the slain Turning Point founder. “This is the worst thing she’s ever done in my eyes fr. Yuck!!” wrote one person on Reddit. In another Reddit post, shared on the r/FauxMoi subreddit, someone commented, “And if Khloe addresses this (which she won’t), it’ll be with some flimsy ‘politics aside, he was a husband and a father’ explanation.” However, some fans didn’t believe the reality star even knew who Charlie Kirk was. “[N]ot defending her, just a thought: I wonder if she really actually knows who is and what he’s said,” one person wrote. Another person made a similar point, writing they “doubt” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star knows who he is since the Kardashians “have 0 reason to pay attention to politics.” But a post shared to the star’s story contradicts the idea that she pays zero attention to conservative politics. The Thursday post, made by a chiropractor who shared multiple anti-vaccine messages, said, “A man is killed in front of a crowd. And people record it... like it’s just another trending video.”
The Joe Burrow Foundation announced that a board member was terminated on Friday following “inappropriate remarks” made “in light of recent events.” According to WLWT5, a Hamilton County, Ohio judge who served on Burrow’s board named Ted Berry is facing outrage and criticism after making comments on Facebook about the killing of Charlie Kirk. Berry allegedly commented “Rest in Hatred and Division,” and “How’s he feel about gun violence & gun control in Hell, now?” on posts about Kirk’s death. In another post, Berry allegedly wrote, “So, a white guy killed him! Color it KARMA!” While the Burrow Foundation did not explicitly name who was terminated, the statement said that “they are no longer associated with the foundation. Their comments do not reflect our values or our mission.” A previous section on the website naming each member of the advisory board for the foundation has been removed. Ohio Republican State Representative Adam Matthews took it one step further, calling for Berry to resign. Matthews wrote on X “The people of Ohio deserve a judiciary they can trust to be fair, unbiased, and beyond reproach,” and that Berry “should resign or face removal.”
Jennifer Lopez has revealed she auditioned for the lead role in Evita not knowing that Madonna had already secured the part. “I had been practicing for weeks, and I sang my heart out.” she said to Variety. Lopez explained that she went to audition for Evita director, Alan Parker. She said upon her arrival “[Parker] goes, ‘You’re amazing. You know Madonna has the part, right?’” She recalled ending the audition by saying ‘OK, bye-bye. Nice to meet you.’” Madonna, now 67, played Argentinian first lady Eva Perón in the 1996 film musical adaptation of Evita. She later won a Golden Globe for her performance. While Lopez was not successful in securing the Evita role, she went on to showcase her musical talent in her portrayal of Ingrid Luna in the musical film, Kiss of the Spider Woman. “It couldn’t have been a better one for me,” Lopez said on Wednesday. “I was really, really glad to be able to do it.” She went on to call the experience in the show a “dream come true.”
Mötley Crüe Frontman Vince Neil, 64, revealed he suffered a stroke the day after Christmas. Neil told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he went to bed feeling normal, but the stroke occurred in his sleep. “My whole left side went out,” said the musician. The unexpected health scare caused the band to delay Mötley Crüe’s original residency dates at Park MGM due to a “required medical procedure.” The show dates were moved from March and April to the upcoming shows on Sept. 12 through Oct.3. He explained to his fans, “I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough,” later sharing, “The doctors said they didn’t think I’d be able to go back on stage again... Watch and see.” He revealed the stroke led to him being immobilized in a wheelchair. He is now nearing the end of his recovery and has regained mobility in his legs, allowing him to not only walk but run again. “It’s been tough, but I’m back, I’m 90-, 95-percent to where I was before,” Neil said. After announcing the delay of their Las Vegas residency, Mötley Crüe announced that they are no longer able to perform at the Boardwalk Rock Festival in Ocean City, Maryland.
A Florida woman, Danie Wright, was attacked by a five-foot alligator while on a walk with her four-month-old dog, Dax. Wright had taken her dog out behind her house in Land O’Lakes last weekend, before the encounter with the alligator. The woman explained that she was walking along a creek when a hidden alligator grabbed her dog by the collar. “He came out to get him, and I didn’t see him,” she said. The large alligator dragged her dog as she pulled him back. “I just punched him, punched and punched,” later stating, “I punched him in the eye enough that he kind of let go.” Thanks to her heroic defense, her dog was able to get away safely. Wright was bitten during the attack and is now recovering from her injuries. Wright spoke to WTSP to warn other dog owners to be aware of alligators lurking in the area. “Just be careful with your dogs, you know these alligators are no joke,” she said.
The mom of a teen who took his own life after being abused while playing on Roblox sued the company on Friday for wrongful death. Ethan Dallas had been playing in the virtual world that allows gamers to chat to one another since he was seven. Around 40 million of its players are under the age of 13, but anyone can play for free. It was there that Ethan met someone he thought was a child called Nate. The New York Times reports Nate taught Ethan how to disable parental controls before moving their conversation to Discord. It became sexual, with Nate threatening to share their conversation if Ethan, who had autism, didn’t send him pictures. Ethan started breaking out in fits of anger in 2022 and was moved by his father to a live-in treatment center for a year. In Dec. 2023, Ethan texted his mom, Becca Dallas, saying, “I’m sorry. I feel so bad about myself. I feel like I’m worthless.” Four months later, he died via suicide at the age of 15. A year on, authorities informed Dallas that Nate was suspected to be 37-year-old Timothy O’Connor, who The Times reports had been arrested on “separate charges of possessing child pornography and transmitting harmful material to minors.” “I couldn’t believe it,” Dallas said, adding she thought Roblox “was a children’s game.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Actor Liam Hemsworth is engaged to Gabriella Brooks. The fashion model, 29, posted a set of pictures to Instagram on Friday, one a black-and-white image with her bejeweled ring finger front and center resting on her man’s chest, and another removing any doubt with a snap of only her hand adorned with the giant rock. She captioned the image with a white heart emoji, while Hemsworth, 35, has not said anything yet. The couple were first linked in December 2019, according to Page Six, just months after Hemsworth’s then-wife, Miley Cyrus, filed for divorce. Now, six years on, they’ve made it official after sparking rumors while away on vacation. Earlier this year, Brooks was spotted with what appeared to be the same sparkler on her ring finger during a jaunt to Ibiza, Spain. Before her relationship with Hemsworth, Brooks was in a four-year relationship with Matty Healy, the frontman of British band The 1975.