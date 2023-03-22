GOP Lawmaker Behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Pleads Guilty to Fraud
CASE CLOSED
A former Republican lawmaker who introduced Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation on Tuesday pleaded guilty to allegations of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements to defraud the government of COVID relief cash. Joe Harding, who resigned from his seat in December following his indictment, could now be facing up to 35 years in prison. Prosecutors said Harding fraudulently obtained $150,000 of COVID relief funds by using false statements on an Economic Injury Disaster Loan application. He bolstered his claims with fake bank statements and other supporting documents. Harding was originally elected to the Florida House in 2020 and sponsored legislation that would stop public school teachers discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in certain contexts. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law in March 2022.