Joe Hits Trump on Porn Star Sex: ‘Morals of an Alleycat’

After a hoarse and sleepy start to the presidential debate, President Joe Biden finally seemed to jolt awake when he got in a jab about former President Donald Trump’s sex life.

“How many billions of dollars do you owe for molesting a woman in public?” Biden asked, looking on at the former president in disgust. “For doing a whole range of things? Of having sex with a porn star on the night your wife was pregnant? What are you talking about? You have the morals of an alley cat.”

Biden was referring to E. Jean Carroll’s accusation that the former president assaulted her in a dressing room three decades ago, as well as porn star Stormy Daniel’s statements that she and Trump had a one-night stand in 2006. Trump was found guilty of 34 charges related to covering up a hush money payment to Daniels in his Manhattan trial last month, making him the first former president to become a convicted felon.

The attack came after Trump was asked to clarify how he would seek retribution against his political opponents and responded with an attack against the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and the unproven claim that the president himself was a criminal.

As Biden spoke, Trump cast his eyes down, nodded, then shook his head when Biden brought up Daniels and smirked. Then he raised his hand to respond.

“I didn’t have sex with a porn star,” Trump said, again contradicting the story Daniels has shared. The Daily Beast reported last month that Trump boasted about the affair to a celebrity athlete at the time.

During his Manhattan trial, Trump declined the opportunity to make the same statement under oath. And on debate night, he quickly moved past the accusation, suggesting that Democrats were going after him through the courts in order to damage his political career.

Biden simply looked down and shook his head.