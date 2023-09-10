CHEAT SHEET
    Joe Jonas Hints at Sophie Turner Divorce Drama in Live Concert

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    During a Jonas Brothers concert Saturday night at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Joe Jonas seemingly alluded to his divorce from actress Sophie Turner. Before singing “Hesitate,” a song inspired by Turner, an emotional Joe Jonas addressed the crowd saying: “It’s been a crazy week. I just want to say, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay?" He then thanked the fans for their love and support. Earlier this month, Jonas announced his divorce from Turner after 4 years of marriage. The couple posted a joint statement on Instagram, writing: “Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

