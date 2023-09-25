Read it at Page Six
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agreed in court filings Monday to keep their two children in the greater New York City area, a possible sign of progress in the estranged celebrity couple’s testy divorce proceedings. The agreement ends an attempt by Turner to move the kids to England, where she said the pair had agreed to raise them. Turner had alleged in a lawsuit that Jonas effectively abducted the kids by withholding their passports, a claim he has denied. Turner and Jonas are set to attend a pretrial conference next week.