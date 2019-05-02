Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Married by Elvis Impersonator in Vegas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot last night in the most Las Vegas way possible: at a surprise ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator at the Little White Wedding Chapel. The Jonas Brothers performed at the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night in Vegas, then they and their guests made a beeline to the chapel. News of the wedding was spread by DJ Diplo, who posted parts of the ceremony via his Instagram stories. TMZ reports that the couple said to each other: “I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you all the days of my life, in sickness and in health, for ever and ever.” Nick and Kevin Jonas were groomsmen, and the couple reportedly exchanged ring pops as wedding bands. The couple announced their engagement in 2017.