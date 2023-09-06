Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Speak Out About Their Divorce
‘UNITED DECISION’
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner released a joint statement Wednesday speaking about their decision to “amicably” go their separate ways. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” read a message posted on the Instagram accounts of both Jonas and Turner. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.” TMZ reported that Jonas had filed for divorce in Miami on Tuesday, claiming that their relationship had been under strain for around six months. “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home,” a source told the outlet. “They have very different lifestyles.”