Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Will Try to Handle Their Split Out of Court
HOLD THE DOOR
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will settle their divorce in private after weeks of headlines about their stormy split took an abrupt left turn earlier this week when it was reported that the former power couple had reached a temporary child custody agreement. Jonas filed Wednesday to dismiss his petition for dissolution in Miami, Page Six reported, putting an in-court battle on ice while the pair try to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues” themselves. On Tuesday, settlement documents were filed revealing that Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, had come to an agreement on sharing their two daughters after a “productive and successful mediation.” The duo hope to “engage in further mediation” on other matters related to their ongoing split “without further involvement of the Court,” according to Wednesday’s filing. Following the thaw in relations, the Game of Thrones alum and Jonas brother released a joint statement saying, “We look forward to being great co-parents.” Jonas then took to his Instagram Story to share a cryptic message about “doing the right thing.”