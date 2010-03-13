CHEAT SHEET
    Joe Jonas Dating Demi Lovato

    Teen Idyll

    Kevin Mazur, WireImage / Getty Images

    Sonny with a Chance and Disney channel star Demi Lovato confirmed she’s dating Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas, 20. Lovato, 17, coyly made the confession during an interview with Access Hollywood. “He is my best friend and he is incredible… he’s perfect,” she said. The pair had long been rumored to be dating, but denied it. The two first met in 2007 on the set of Camp Rock, and Lovato subsequently toured with the boy band the next year. The young couple even have a duet together, called "Make a Wave."

