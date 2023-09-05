It’s Official: Joe Jonas Files for Divorce From Sophie Turner
WINTER HAS COME
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are sailing away—from one another. After a four year marriage, Jonas filed for divorce in Florida on Tuesday, according to TMZ. After a reported six months of interpersonal problems, Jonas’ divorce filing claims that their marriage is now “irretrievably broken.” In the filing, Jonas is asking for joint custody of the couple’s two children, aged 3 years and 13 months. Sources told TMZ that the musician and Game of Thrones alum arranged a prenup prior to their marriage and will each keep the royalties from their work in music, film, and television. Their properties will be divided according to the name on the deed. The couple’s relationship began in 2016, when the two connected over Instagram, according to People. Jonas proposed a year later, and the couple celebrated the occasion with two ceremonies, the first in Las Vegas with family and close friends followed by a more ostentatious ceremony at the Château de Tourreau in the south of France, Elle reported.