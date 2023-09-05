CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    It’s Official: Joe Jonas Files for Divorce From Sophie Turner

    WINTER HAS COME

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

    Danny Moloshok/Reuters

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are sailing away—from one another. After a four year marriage, Jonas filed for divorce in Florida on Tuesday, according to TMZ. After a reported six months of interpersonal problems, Jonas’ divorce filing claims that their marriage is now “irretrievably broken.” In the filing, Jonas is asking for joint custody of the couple’s two children, aged 3 years and 13 months. Sources told TMZ that the musician and Game of Thrones alum arranged a prenup prior to their marriage and will each keep the royalties from their work in music, film, and television. Their properties will be divided according to the name on the deed. The couple’s relationship began in 2016, when the two connected over Instagram, according to People. Jonas proposed a year later, and the couple celebrated the occasion with two ceremonies, the first in Las Vegas with family and close friends followed by a more ostentatious ceremony at the Château de Tourreau in the south of France, Elle reported.

    Read it at TMZ
    ,