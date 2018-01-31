Joe Kennedy Slams Trump’s ‘Hatred and Supremacy’ in Democrats’ SOTU Response

CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) delivered a scathing Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, warning that “hatred and supremacy” have edged out American ideals. Without mentioning Trump by name, Kennedy hit back hard against the president’s proclamation of a proud “new American moment,” slamming the Trump administration for its immigration policies and the Justice Department for “rolling back civil rights by the day.” “We all feel the fractured fault lines across our country... We hear the voices of Americans who feel forgotten and forsaken,” Kennedy said. In an apparent reference to Trump, Kennedy said, “Bullies may land a punch. They might leave a mark,” but they will never “match the strength and spirit of a people united in defense of their future.” He switched to Spanish while addressing undocumented immigrants known as “DREAMers.” “You are a part of our story. We will fight for you. We will not walk away,” he said.