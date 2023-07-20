Joe Manganiello Divorce Docs Cite ‘Irreconcilable Differences’

Just two days after Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara announced their separation, the Magic Mike star has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. A prenup noted in the filing, which was obtained by TMZ, allows for the pair to keep the assets they earned individually during their marriage. Vergara is not expected to contest the prenup, according to TMZ. Sources told the tabloid that Manganiello’s desire to have children was a key factor in the split. Another insider told Us Weekly that the former couple were living “different lives” well before the end of their relationship. “She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together,” the source said. “They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.” The date of separation in the divorce filing is listed as July 2, 2023.
