Joe Rogan Claims Ukraine’s Zelensky Asked for Interview Opp

It turns out Kamala Harris wasn’t the only high-stakes politician who missed out on The Joe Rogan Experience this year—and with much debate continuing over what that absence may have cost them.

The über-popular podcast host claimed this week that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had also expressed interest in making an appearance. “Zelensky tried to come on,” Rogan told his co-hosts during the most recently released episode of his show. “They tried to get Zelensky on. I was like, ‘what are you talking about’?”

Rogan did not specify when the request for an interview was made, or through which channels. (World leaders are always welcome to get in touch with The Daily Beast via the DMs.)

ADVERTISEMENT

The disclosure, however, came just a few days after Rogan reacted strongly to news that President Joe Biden had allowed Ukraine’s military to launch long-range US-made missiles into Russian territory.

“F--k you, man. You f--king people are about to start World War III,” he said on November 22. “Like, what are you talking about?”

Zelensky has been forced to balance a delicate tightrope in recent months as the US presidential race played out, needing to retain support from the Biden administration while currying favor with leaders of a party—and campaign—calling for limits on aid to his country amid its war with Russia. He was one of the first world leaders to speak with Donald Trump after his election win, getting on the phone with him—and the president-elect’s current bestie Elon Musk—on the very day his victory was called.

While Ukraine and its allies have been worried about Trump’s rhetoric on the campaign trail calling for a swift end to the war, Zelensky and his aides have reportedly been somewhat reassured by their private conversations with Trump and his advisers.

He also appears willing to get on Trump’s radar in other ways. Lex Fridman, another pro-Trump podcaster, tweeted Friday that he “would love to do a 3 hour podcast” with Zelensky—and would make the trip to Kyiv to make it happen.

”Agreed. See you in Ukraine," Zelensky replied a day later.