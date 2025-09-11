Joe Rogan Learned of Charlie Kirk’s Shooting During Podcast Taping

Joe Rogan found out about conservative activist Charlie’s Kirk’s murder during a taping of his podcast with guest Charlie Sheen.

On the Joe Rogan Experience host’s latest episode, which dropped Thursday afternoon, the podcaster and the actor were interrupted by Rogan’s producer with the news, who then directed the men to X for a “crazy take” on the killing from MSNBC.

Sheen expressed disbelief that Kirk was killed for “having a different opinion,” to which Rogan responded that he “doesn’t know who did it or” what the motivation was.

That moment devolved quickly, however, with Rogan declaring, “That’s a crazy take” from MSNBC. He then apparently realized he hadn’t yet heard the network’s take and asked, “What was the take again?”

The men then watched a clip of live MSNBC coverage that questioned whether the initial gunfire was a “supporter firing their gun off in celebration,” as they had “no idea” what was going on at the time.

Rogan then declared again, “What a crazy take. F---.”