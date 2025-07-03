Joe Rogan Unloads on Trump’s ‘Insane’ ICE Raids

Joe Rogan has once again ICE’ed President Donald Trump for focusing immigration raids on ordinary laborers instead of hardened criminals.

“It’s insane,” Rogan said on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, on Wednesday. “The targeting of migrant workers—not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers. Just construction workers. Showing up in construction sites, raiding them. Gardeners. Like, really?”

“I don’t think anybody would have signed up for that,” he added.

Trump had pledged to focus his mass deportation effort on the “worst of the worst,” but data reviewed by ABC News shows the administration has increasingly targeted migrants with no criminal history.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joins a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Camera-ready Noem has garnered the nickname "ICE Barbie" for dolling up for immigration raids, among other bizarre publicity stunts. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

It is not the first time the Trump cheerleader has recoiled at the president’s hard-line immigration tactics.

In March, Rogan warned that “people who are not criminals are getting lassoed up and deported and sent to El Salvador prisons,” which he called “horrific.”

“Let’s get the gang members out,” he added. “Everybody agrees. But let’s not get innocent gay hairdressers lumped up with the gangs?”

Rogan has also been critical of Trump’s foreign policy.

Joe Rogan is a supporter of President Donald Trump but has grown uneasy with the administration's hardline immigration tactics. Joe Rogan Experience

Last month, he told Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders that MAGA world is “very divided” because voters “thought they were voting for no war," only to see Trump launch strikes on Iran.

“Well, now it seems like we’re in a war,” he said, questioning whether the president had betrayed his isolationist pledge.