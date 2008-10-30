Joe the (Sigh) Country Singer

CHEAT SHEET
Okay, okay, okay. We're as sick of Joe Wurzelbacher as the next guy, but still: Politico reports that Joe the Plumber may soon be signed to a major record deal. Nice to know that he has talents other than unclogging toilets and shilling for John McCain. A lifetime fan of country music, an album is just one of Joe's opportunities, who recently signed with a Nashville public-relations firm to handle his media and interview requests. All indicators point to McCain losing on Tuesday, but this, on top of reports that Wurzelbacher may run for Congress, hints that his campaign's most annoying creation may be haunting us for years to come.