Joe Turkel, Bartender in ‘The Shining,’ Dead at 94

Actor Joe Turkel, whose long career in Hollywood featured him as the bartender at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining, has died at the age of 94. Turkel—who appeared in two other Stanley Kubrick movies, The Killing and Paths of Glory—also had a memorable turn in Blade Runner as the boss of a company that makes replicants and meets a gruesome end at the hands of one. His credits also include appearances on TV shows including The Lone Ranger, Bonanza, and The Untouchables.