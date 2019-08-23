CHEAT SHEET
Joe Walsh Courts Kellyanne Conway’s Husband for Possible Trump Primary Challenge
Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh has been courting George Conway to join his likely primary challenge of President Donald Trump for the 2020 GOP nomination, according to The New York Times. Walsh reportedly met with the conservative lawyer, vocal Trump critic and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway this week and asked him to formally join his campaign in a senior role. “I think Walsh’s plan to attack Trump for his dishonesty, amorality, instability and incompetence is absolutely the right approach, and I’ll do whatever I can to help,” George Conway said in a statement. He stopped short of saying if he had agreed to join the campaign, however. Earlier this year, President Trump lashed out at “Mr. Kellyanne Conway” on Twitter, calling him a “stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”