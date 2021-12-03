Plumber Finds Thousands of Cash Envelopes Stuffed Inside Toilet Wall at Joel Osteen’s Megachurch
FINDERS KEEPERS?
A plumber made a shocking discovery when fixing a toilet wall at televangelist Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston last month—thousands of envelopes stuffed full of cash and checks. According to KRPC Channel 2, a plumber named Justin called into a morning radio show this week to discuss the discovery he made when he was called out to the church on Nov. 1o. “There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” he said. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh wow!’” The plumber went on to say that around 3,000 envelopes stuffed with cash were recovered. In a statement, Lakewood Church confirmed the discovery of an “undisclosed amount of cash” during plumbing works and said the Houston Police Department had been notified. The revelation comes seven years after $600,000 worth of checks and cash were reported stolen from the church in 2014. No arrests were made at the time.