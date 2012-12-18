Johansson Hacker Gets 10 Years

Note to hackers everywhere: don’t mess with Scarlett Johansson. Christopher Chaney, the man who pleaded guilty to hacking into the actress’s phone, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday. Chaney allegedly also hacked into the phones of Mila Kunis, Christina Aguilera, and more women. Arrested in October 2011, Chaney allegedly illegally accessed the email accounts of more than 50 people in the entertainment industry. His computer hard drive contained private photos of celebrities as well as personal information. Johansson videotaped a tearful statement that was read at Monday’s sentencing, saying she was “truly humiliated and embarrassed” after Chaney hacked into her phone and found the photos, which were meant for her then-husband, Ryan Reynolds.
