John Amos’ Cause of Death Has Been Revealed
HOLLYWOOD LEGEND
Just one day after his son announced his passing, the cause of death for Good Times legend John Amos has been revealed. According to the death certificate obtained by TMZ, Amos died at 84 from congestive heart failure back in August at a hospital in Los Angeles. The document also confirmed that the actor was cremated nine days after his death. His son, K.C. Amos, is listed as the individual who gave the county notice of John’s death and is also in possession of his cremains. Before he died, the family was embroiled in an elder abuse investigation after John’s daughter, Shannon Amos, accused K.C. of mistreating the Coming to America star. People reports that the investigation was later called off due to lack of evidence. On Wednesday, Shannon paid tribute to her dad on her Instagram and said she learned of his passing at the same time everyone else did. It appears the family feud lives on.