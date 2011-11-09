John Avlon: Centrism Won on Election Day

CHEAT SHEET
On an election day most pundits viewed as favorable for Democrats, The Daily Beast’s John Avlon, a self-described “radical centrist,” sees a victory for ideological independence. In Missisippi, for instance, the anti-abortion “personhood” amendment was firmly defeated by the same voters who elected a Republican for governor yesterday. And in Kentucky, voters reelected their Democratic governor over a “conservative populist clown who spent the last week of his campaign trying to make Hinduism an election issue.” All this adds up to a populist revolution of swing voters, and “neither party should feel false confidence heading into 2012.”