CHEAT SHEET
‘GOING TO BLOW’
John Bolton Called Rudy Giuliani ‘a Hand Grenade’: Report
Former national security adviser John Bolton told an aide to alert White House lawyers over the Trump administration’s effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democrats, and called President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani “a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up,” The New York Times reports. During senior director for Russian and Eurasian affairs Fiona Hill’s Monday testimony, she reportedly told House investigators that Bolton told her to alert the chief lawyer for the National Security Council that Giuliani was working with Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, on an operation with legal implications. “I am not part of whatever drug deal Rudy and Mulvaney are cooking up,” Bolton told Hill to tell White House lawyers, according to sources familiar with the testimony. The Times reports that Bolton said this after he reportedly got into a heated exchange in July with Gordon Sondland, a former Trump donor and current ambassador to the European Union, who reportedly was working with Giuliani to pressure Ukraine for political help.