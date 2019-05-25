John Bolton Says North Korea Missile Testing Violates UN Resolutions

National security adviser John Bolton said Saturday that sanctions against North Korea must be kept in place after the rogue country violated a United Nations Security Council resolution when it test-fired short-range missiles last week. The Associated Press reported that Bolton, speaking in Tokyo ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit, also defended the U.S. seizure of a North Korean cargo ship May 14. He said that when Trump meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Sunday, the two will “talk about making sure the integrity of the Security Council resolutions are maintained.” He said the U.S. welcomes Abe’s offer to host a summit with Kim Jong Un. “Given Abe’s willingness to hold this meeting with Kim Jong Un ... it would be certainly in North Korea’s interest to accommodate the prime minister,” Bolton said.