John Boyega: ‘No One Has Heard’ From Jamie Foxx Since Unknown Medical Event

Since being hospitalized with a mysterious medical condition in April, Jamie Foxx has been off the grind—at least, according to his Netflix co-star John Boyega. At a premiere for the duo’s new movie They Cloned Tyrone, Beyoga told Entertainment Tonight that “no one has heard from Jamie,” since the accident. Boyega said that Foxx hasn’t returned his calls since the accident. “I’ve been calling, I am just going to keep on calling,” he said. Foxx received treatment in Chicago after experiencing an unknown medical event while shooting for a film with Cameron Diaz. Ever since, fans have speculated about his condition, though his family has said in social media statements that he is recovering.