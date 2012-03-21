‘John Carter’ Star ‘Testy’ Over Flop

CHEAT SHEET
Hollywood is abuzz about the epic flop of Disney's John Carter, the Mars adventure that was supposed to turn lead actor Taylor Kitsch into a major star. The movie cost around $350 million to make and market, and Disney expects to lose $200 million, the largest loss in Hollywood history. The previous holder of that illustrious title was Cutthroat Island, a 1995 disaster that cost its studio $147 million and put it out of business. A source close to Kitsch said the young actor isn't taking John Carter's failure well, and got “testy” when people joked about its dismal ticket sales.